Burundian woman presented with new humanitarian award by George Clooney.

26 April 2016 12:50 PM

George Clooney commemorated the memory of more than 1.5 million Armenian people who were murdered in 1915 by awarding over $1 million to a Burundi woman who offered sanctuary to thousands of orphans during a civil war. The slaughter of the Armenians on 24 April 1915 is viewed as the first massacre of the 20th century. Mr Clooney awarded the first Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, which recognises an individual’s work to advance humanitarian causes, to Marguerite Barankitse of Maison Shalom and REMA Hospital in Burundi, who took in orphans amid civil war and genocide.