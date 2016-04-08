The Africa Report

Somali piracy is down, not out


The pirates who once ruled the seas off Somalia are little more than a memory now, but while they are forgotten they are not gone. The trial in Paris of seven men accused of killing a French sailor and kidnapping his wife during the height of Somali piracy in 2011 is a reminder of the deadly terror the pirates once spread

Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police

Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police

6 January 2017 9:19 AM
DRC: Fears that new political agreement could fall through

DRC: Fears that new political agreement could fall through

5 January 2017 8:54 AM
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks

Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks

4 January 2017 9:20 AM
Will Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh step down?

Will Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh step down?

3 January 2017 9:21 AM
Will Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh step down?

Will Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh step down?

2 January 2017 11:09 AM
Mozambique's escalating violence forces thousands to flee

Mozambique's escalating violence forces thousands to flee

30 December 2016 8:33 AM
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure

Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure

29 December 2016 8:39 AM
DRC political instability persists

DRC political instability persists

28 December 2016 10:35 AM
AfricaReport

AfricaReport

23 December 2016 8:26 AM
Congo forces kill 26 protesters against leader Kabila

Congo forces kill 26 protesters against leader Kabila

21 December 2016 11:28 AM
'Hero' Naka Drotske gives thumbs-up after robbery horror
'Hero' Naka Drotske gives thumbs-up after robbery horror

After being rushed to hospital, Drotske was initially listed as "critical" but a hospital spokesperson confirmed to AFP Saturday that he was now "stable".
Tributes for former US president George HW Bush
Tributes for former US president George HW Bush

Here are excerpts of messages from the worlds of politics, business and Hollywood.
Prasa says reviewing Swifambo Rail contract was right decision
Prasa says reviewing Swifambo Rail contract was right decision

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed an application by Swifambo Rail Leasing, which had tried to appeal a decision to review and set aside Prasa's controversial Afro 400 locomotive contract.
