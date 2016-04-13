South Sudan's rebel leader Riek Machar has returned to the country for the first time in more than two years - as part of a peace deal. His spokesman told the BBC Mr Machar was now at rebel military headquarters in the eastern town of Pagak.
South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar returns home
|
Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police
|
6 January 2017 9:19 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:54 AM
|
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks
|
4 January 2017 9:20 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:21 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:09 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:33 AM
|
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure
|
29 December 2016 8:39 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:35 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:26 AM
|
21 December 2016 11:28 AM