President Uhuru Kenyatta's annual State of the Nation address to Parliament was interrupted by loud whistling among parliamentarians on Thursday, forcing him to stop and let the National Assembly Speaker take over. Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has accused the current crop of African leaders of not putting the interests of the continent first President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday assured Nigerians that his administration would be taking more pragmatic actions in the next few months to improve the nation's economy and boost their living conditions.
Whistles disrupt and delay state of the nation speech in Kenya.
Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police
6 January 2017 9:19 AM
5 January 2017 8:54 AM
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks
4 January 2017 9:20 AM
3 January 2017 9:21 AM
2 January 2017 11:09 AM
30 December 2016 8:33 AM
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure
29 December 2016 8:39 AM
28 December 2016 10:35 AM
23 December 2016 8:26 AM
21 December 2016 11:28 AM