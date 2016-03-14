According to SITE, Al-Qaeda in Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) claimed responsibility for the attack against the resort of Grand Bassam, east of Abidjan, which left 16 people dead on Sunday. AQIM praised its “three heroes” who carried out the attack and promised more details later, according to SITE.
14 civilians, 2 soldiers killed in Ivory Coast resort attack, AQIM claims responsibility
