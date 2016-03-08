U.S. drone strike kills 150 members of terror group Al-Shabaab as they were preparing for a 'large-scale attack'

8 March 2016 11:00 AM

Around 150 members of terror group Al-Shabaab have been killed in a U.S. airstrike in Somalia as they were preparing to launch an attack, Pentagon chiefs confirmed. American drones and manned aircraft dropped bombs and launched Hellfire missiles on the Raso Camp, an Al-Shabaab training facility 120 miles north of the Somalian capital Mogadishu.