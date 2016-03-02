The family of Giulio Regeni, an Italian doctoral student murdered in Cairo, have denied reports that he may have been working for Italian intelligence services. Italian media have speculated that Regeni, whose battered body was found in ditch on Cairo's western outskirts on February 3 with signs of torture may have been working for the Italian foreign intelligence service AISE.
Family of Italian student slain in Egypt deny he was spy
