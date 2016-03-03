China's military equipment is now being used by more than two-thirds of African countries, a report into the military capabilities of powers around the world has revealed. According to the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies, in their new report the Military Balance, China has been making significant inroads into the African defence market, “reflecting the broader growth in Beijing’s influence and investment in the continent”.
Two-thirds of African countries now using Chinese military equipment, report reveals
