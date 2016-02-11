Uganda polls: Candidate vows to repatriate Idi Amin remains

11 February 2016 11:42 AM

A candidate in Uganda's presidential elections has promised to repatriate the remains of the former dictator, Idi Amin, and build a museum in his honour. Amama Mbabazi, a former prime minister, is quoted as saying that the move would help reconcile Ugandans divided over the legacy of Amin and other leaders. Mr Mbabazi is running against President Yoweri Museveni in next week's polls.