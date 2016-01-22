UN Security Council ambassadors were to meet Burundi's president on Friday after another night of violence in Bujumbura left one person dead and another wounded by gunfire. The 15 council members were greeted by pro-government demonstrators telling them to stop meddling when they arrived in Bujumbura Thursday to push for an end to months of violence, triggered by President Pierre Nkurunziza's announcement that he would seek re-election, that has left hundreds dead.
UN council to press Burundi's president to end violence
|
Ugandan MP's petition the ICC for investigation into 'genocide' by the army and the police
|
6 January 2017 9:19 AM
|
5 January 2017 8:54 AM
|
Mozambique's Renamo opposition party extends ceasefire to aid peace talks
|
4 January 2017 9:20 AM
|
3 January 2017 9:21 AM
|
2 January 2017 11:09 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:33 AM
|
Gambia's president-elect urges regional bloc to speed up negotiations on Jammeh's departure
|
29 December 2016 8:39 AM
|
28 December 2016 10:35 AM
|
23 December 2016 8:26 AM
|
21 December 2016 11:28 AM