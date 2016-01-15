Ebola flare-up in Sierra Leone, new case suspected

15 January 2016 2:08 PM

A woman in Sierra Leone was suspected to have died from Ebola, officials said, just hours after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared an end to an epidemic of the disease in Liberia and the West African region. Gambia's government says it has lifted a recent directive stating that all female staff with the government must cover their hair during office hours. More than 40 Kenyan athletes have been suspended for doping in the past two years and Pound, speaking at a press conference in Germany to present a new report on doping and corruption in world athletics, said “there is clearly a problem” in Kenya.