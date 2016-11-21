Could the veterans’ wise words appeal to Zuma’s conscience?

John commented on a moving speech from Adv George Bizos on humanity and speaking truth to power and compares that to an ‘embarrassing’ speech by the president over the about lies, corruption and theft. Will the ANC vets be able to speech truth to power when they meet with Zuma today?
