While Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was delivering a speech that favoured #FeesMustFall, protestors were destroying property outside of Parliament. John makes a note of a powerful Icelandic protest by women who ended work 14% earlier in a protest against being paid 14% less than their male counterparts. Could SA learn something from this example in how we protest?
A lesson from Iceland on effective protest
|
Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?
|
5 January 2017 9:24 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:33 AM
|
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?
|
3 January 2017 9:32 AM
|
29 December 2016 11:05 AM
|
15 December 2016 11:32 AM
|
14 December 2016 10:27 AM
|
9 December 2016 11:26 AM
|
8 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
7 December 2016 9:29 AM
|
6 December 2016 9:56 AM