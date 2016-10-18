New statistics show that both employment and unemployment have risen, but that with employment, the numbers show a rise in the informal sector. So what’s being done to encourage or help formalise this sector so it can continue absorbing more workers?
Stats show the informal sector as a solution
|
Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?
|
5 January 2017 9:24 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:33 AM
|
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?
|
3 January 2017 9:32 AM
|
29 December 2016 11:05 AM
|
15 December 2016 11:32 AM
|
14 December 2016 10:27 AM
|
9 December 2016 11:26 AM
|
8 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
7 December 2016 9:29 AM
|
6 December 2016 9:56 AM