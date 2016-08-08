Lest we forget Khwezi…

Nikiwe Bikitsha (in for John Robbie) comments that she stands behind the #RememberKhwezi silent protest, which took place during President Jacob’s speech at the election results centre on Saturday night. She emphasises how this has brought the spotlight back on the rape scourge.
