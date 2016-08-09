John Robbie's Comment

Gender parity still a struggle for many women in the workplace


Nikiwe Bikitsha (standing in for John Robbie) comments about economic inequality that still sees women paid much less than their male counterparts in the workplace. She believes that equal pay would provide women with security and most significantly, freedom.

Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?

5 January 2017 9:24 AM
The problem with matric results

4 January 2017 9:33 AM
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?

3 January 2017 9:32 AM
Should inmates be allowed cellphones in prison?

29 December 2016 11:05 AM
FINAL SHOW

15 December 2016 11:32 AM
The Nuclear Rush

14 December 2016 10:27 AM
World Anti-Corruption Day

9 December 2016 11:26 AM
John is back from the UK

8 December 2016 10:19 AM
Can Speed Limits Really Apply to All? ( S.GROOTES)

7 December 2016 9:29 AM
Wits Fees go up 8% ( S.Grootes)

6 December 2016 9:56 AM
EWN Headlines
Collan Rex claims he was abused at Parktown Boys
Collan Rex claims he was abused at Parktown Boys

Rex has been found guilty on 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 of common assault. He appeared in the dock on Tuesday for sentencing proceedings.
2 CT men bust for possession of date rape drugs, dagga plants
2 CT men bust for possession of date rape drugs, dagga plants

The pair was found with 200 Rohypnol tablets and dagga plants valued at R60,000 during a raid on a home on Monday night.

Illegal cigarettes trade in SA has increased dramatically – study
Illegal cigarettes trade in SA has increased dramatically – study

RG and Caesar, which currently go for around R10 per packet of 20, are selling more than legal brands.
