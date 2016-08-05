John Robbie's Comment

The people have spoken!!


John spoke about the lessons that can be learned from the elections. He also spoke about the ANC underestimating their followers and asked whether have they learned anything from this.

Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?

Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?

5 January 2017 9:24 AM
The problem with matric results

The problem with matric results

4 January 2017 9:33 AM
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?

Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?

3 January 2017 9:32 AM
Should inmates be allowed cellphones in prison?

Should inmates be allowed cellphones in prison?

29 December 2016 11:05 AM
FINAL SHOW

FINAL SHOW

15 December 2016 11:32 AM
The Nuclear Rush

The Nuclear Rush

14 December 2016 10:27 AM
World Anti-Corruption Day

World Anti-Corruption Day

9 December 2016 11:26 AM
John is back from the UK

John is back from the UK

8 December 2016 10:19 AM
Can Speed Limits Really Apply to All? ( S.GROOTES)

Can Speed Limits Really Apply to All? ( S.GROOTES)

7 December 2016 9:29 AM
Wits Fees go up 8% ( S.Grootes)

Wits Fees go up 8% ( S.Grootes)

6 December 2016 9:56 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
Weekend of load shedding ahead, Eskom warns
Weekend of load shedding ahead, Eskom warns

The utility says it may have to implement stage one power outages to allow the parastatal to replenish diesel generators and water reserves.
Young activists take a stand against gender-based violence
Young activists take a stand against gender-based violence

The demonstration was led by 16-year-old Pretoria Girls High pupil and rights activist Zulaikha Patel.

SACP calls on govt to approve revised NHI Bill
SACP calls on govt to approve revised NHI Bill

The bill was issued for public comment in June and will be open for further input when the revised bill heads to Parliament.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us