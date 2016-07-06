Load shedding, road safety and now water…John asks if we are only reactive when it comes to heightened reports of shortages or if we incorporate much needed changes in our lifestyle to proactively deal with problems we face?
Are we Reactive or Proactive?
|
Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?
|
5 January 2017 9:24 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:33 AM
|
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?
|
3 January 2017 9:32 AM
|
29 December 2016 11:05 AM
|
15 December 2016 11:32 AM
|
14 December 2016 10:27 AM
|
9 December 2016 11:26 AM
|
8 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
7 December 2016 9:29 AM
|
6 December 2016 9:56 AM