The ‘shame’ of not being able to converse well in English…

John received an email from a young woman who grew up in a township is struggling with communicating in English, particularly in the workplace, where she wishes to progress. John reflected on her situation and the reality of many others who have been excluded from opportunities because of language barriers and intolerance, as well as the effects of that on confidence.
