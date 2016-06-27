John reflected on a speaking engagement he had over the weekend, where learners at Michael House college started an anti-racism initiative to find solutions. John believes that youth need to pick up the challenge, like Michael House did and be proactive about their future and taking on issues before they become disasters.
Be the voice, not the echo
|
Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?
|
5 January 2017 9:24 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:33 AM
|
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?
|
3 January 2017 9:32 AM
|
29 December 2016 11:05 AM
|
15 December 2016 11:32 AM
|
14 December 2016 10:27 AM
|
9 December 2016 11:26 AM
|
8 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
7 December 2016 9:29 AM
|
6 December 2016 9:56 AM