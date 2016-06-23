John Robbie commented on St John’s College’s learner-driven eye-opening campaign raising awareness to the effects of racism and privilege. They learners are asking questions like, ‘What do your parents say about black people’. This is the kind of proactive thing necessary to get the narrative going.
St John’s Exemplary anti-racism campaign
