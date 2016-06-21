John Robbie comments on the unrest in Tshwane this morning, saying that the message being sent is that if you are not in on the patronage bandwagon, you are stupid. Until we get a change in the message, the anarchy we’re seeing in Tshwane will continue.
Patronage and cronyism becoming order of the day
