Malmulele still unresolved


Nikwe talks about the developments in Malmulele since the news of violent protests first broke out and questions the motives behind the torching of schools.

Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?

5 January 2017 9:24 AM
The problem with matric results

4 January 2017 9:33 AM
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?

3 January 2017 9:32 AM
Should inmates be allowed cellphones in prison?

29 December 2016 11:05 AM
FINAL SHOW

15 December 2016 11:32 AM
The Nuclear Rush

14 December 2016 10:27 AM
World Anti-Corruption Day

9 December 2016 11:26 AM
John is back from the UK

8 December 2016 10:19 AM
Can Speed Limits Really Apply to All? ( S.GROOTES)

7 December 2016 9:29 AM
Wits Fees go up 8% ( S.Grootes)

6 December 2016 9:56 AM
EWN Headlines
Family of murdered grade 1 pupil prepare to say final farewell in Zimbabwe
Family of murdered grade 1 pupil prepare to say final farewell in Zimbabwe

The seven-year-old was stabbed multiple times in a bathroom at his school last week, allegedly by an older boy.
Sixty-five people injured in Paris protests: police
Sixty-five people injured in Paris protests: police

Reuters images showed about a dozen cars on fire in roads around the capital’s famous Champs-Elysees avenue.
Education rocks: SA graduates share heartwarming stories with UCT's Prof Phakeng
Education rocks: SA graduates share heartwarming stories with UCT's Prof Phakeng

For many of those who do get their degree, it is a show of resilience and persistence in the midst of challenges faced.
