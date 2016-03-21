The much anticipated National Executive Meeting over the weekend resulted in a statement that affirms confidence in President Zuma. This despite allegations of the Gupta family appointing ministers, critiques sternly warning against ‘state capture’, and the many fiascos before that.
And the NEC says…
|
Is South Africa’s political situation so bad that it poses a global risk?
|
5 January 2017 9:24 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:33 AM
|
Are we doing our children any favours with a 20% concession?
|
3 January 2017 9:32 AM
|
29 December 2016 11:05 AM
|
15 December 2016 11:32 AM
|
14 December 2016 10:27 AM
|
9 December 2016 11:26 AM
|
8 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
7 December 2016 9:29 AM
|
6 December 2016 9:56 AM