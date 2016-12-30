Only 16 000 of the 75 000 calls that Gauteng’s 10111 Call Centre has received since last Friday are legitimate. Gauteng 10111 Unit Commander Brigadier Sam Killian speaks to Ray White about how the 10111 Call Centre works and the implications of prank calls to the number.
Prank calls to Gauteng 10111
