SABC board chairman Prof Mbulaheni Maguvhe and his legal team‚ and SABC executives including acting CEO James Aguma and Hlaudi Motsoeneng staged a mass walkout of a parliamentary committee on Wednesday morning. What are the implications? Vincent Smith, Chairperson Parliamentary Portfolio Ad hoc Committee of Broadcasting talks about it.
SABC walks out of Parly
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
