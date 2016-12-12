Yesterday, in a statement giving an update on steps taken to implement the recommendations of the Farlam Commission of Inquiry, the Presidency announced that government is ready to compensate the families of the Marikana victims. Sandile Ngidi, Police Minister’s Spokesperson, speaks about these steps that have been announced four years after the Marikana massacre.
Marikana Massacre Victim Families to be Compensated
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
