Transport Road Safety

19 December 2016 11:28 AM

The Transport Department says it has maximised the number of police on national roads this festive season. Police have a strong presence on various highways, including the N1 north towards Limpopo, the N1 towards Cape Town and the N3 in Durban. The department says law enforcement will be ensuring drivers abide by all the rules of the road. Spokesperson Ismael Mnisi says both pedestrians and drivers should avoid anything that could put their lives in danger. “We have maximised our visibility and would like to warn all motorists to ensure to make sure their vehicles are road worthy and they adhere to the rules of the road.