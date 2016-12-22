The festive season is a time when criminals particularly target people through online crimes. Vuyo Mpako, Head of Digital Banking at Standard Bank, spoke to Bruce about different types of phishing scams and the steps one should follow when they are a victim of phishing scams. He also spoke about preventing and protecting yourself from being scammed.
Online phishing scams
