COP22 underway in Marrakesh

15 November 2016 10:41 AM

The Minister is in Marrakech, Morocco attending the 22nd Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, said to be a historic meeting as this meeting marks the first meeting of the Paris Agreement. Dr. Edna Molewa, Minister of Environmental Affairs speaks to John about this meeting and comments on the story of State Security Minister being implicated in illegal Rhino horn trade.