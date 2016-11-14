State Minister implicated in Rhino Poaching Trade

14 November 2016 10:27 AM

Al Jazeera's Investigative Unit has uncovered evidence of high-level political connections to rhino poaching in Africa, raising serious questions about the involvement of a South African government minister and members of a Chinese presidential delegation in the illegal rhino horn trade. Deborah Davies, Reporter at the Al Jazeera Investigative Unit talks about the details of her investigation while Julian Rademeyer author of ‘Killing for Profit’, talks about how syndicates operate and how far reaching the global network is.