So many straws on a broad camel’s back

31 October 2016 10:00 AM

South Africans are reeling from the continuous revelations that form part of the State Capture story, the latest being that Des Van Rooyen had visited the Gupta household seven times before his short lived appointment as Finance Minister. EWN’s Stephen Grootes speaks about what weight this discovery adds to an already long list of transgressions, including rumours that charges against Finance Minister might now be dropped.