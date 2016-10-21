Wits is struggling with ongoing #FeesMustFall protest action‚ which began in September and is yet to be resolved. Students clashed with the police, were shot and injured. Deputy Wits Vice Chancellor Professor Tawana Kupe speaks to John about the university’s stand in all of this.
FMF and Violence continue
