The Sunday Times reported about a Gupta-linked company that knew of the axing of former Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene two months before it happened and scored millions from state-owned companies for work it never did, and for the first revealing what is at the heart of state capture. Sabelo Skiti, Senior Sunday Times journalist who wrote the story speaks to John.
More on the state of 'State Capture
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM