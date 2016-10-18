Family Lawyer says nothing suspicious about 72 transactions

18 October 2016 10:01 AM

Oakbay Resources & Energy is investigating five of 72 transactions reported to authorities as suspicious. At the same time, Oakbay CEO has resigned with immediate effect right after Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan filed an explosive affidavit in the Pretoria High Court on why he would not intervene on the decisions of the banks to cut ties with the Guptas. Gert Van Der Merwe, the Gupta Family Lawyer speaks to John about what’s next for the family and their business.