Parks Tau has recently been elected as SALGA’s new Chairperson. What are his plans for SALGA? How will he balance his role representative of local authorities and his role as opposition in the City of Joburg? Is there a conflict of interest? Parks Tau speaks to John about his new role.
Tau to head SALGA
