The Wits Alumni addressed the students yesterday saying they support the struggle of the students and called for a General Assembly at Wits to break the impasse between students, government and institutions. How should issues like this be dealt with in a constitutional democracy? Terry Tselane, Vice-Chairperson of the IEC who was also former president of the Wits Black Students Society speaks about this and why he is in support of the struggle.
Wits students get support from prominent alumni
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM