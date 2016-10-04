Chaos reigned at a fees imbizo on Monday after student leaders disrupted the meeting, demanding President Jacob Zuma’s presence. Students demanded that the President provide practical steps towards the implementation of free education. Where is the decisive leadership? What is the President’s position? Dr Bongani Ngqulunga spokesperson for President Zuma explains his stand point.
Zuma needs to act now
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM