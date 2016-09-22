Students around the country continue to protest Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande's fee hike announcement earlier this week with Wits University experiencing the worst protest. Minister Nzimande comments on how he feels about these protests and what he plans on doing next.
Students still unhappy with Minister’s Fee Decision
