A Fishy Experiment

15 September 2016 10:03 AM

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has come under the spotlight for backing an “experimental” permit to catch 8000 tons of horse mackerel to market to the rural poor. The permit is subject to a court challenge brought by two fishing industry associations. John Duncan, Senior Manager of the Marine Programme at the WWF-SA is on the radio to chat about why the department must reconsider the permit and what’s at stake.