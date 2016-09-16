Senior NPA officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi have been struck off the advocates role by the High Court which found that they were not fit and proper. John Robbie spoke to former NPA Head Mxolisi Nxasana and Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha.
Nxasana Feeling Vindicated
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM