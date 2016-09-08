SA Reserve Bank under Fire

8 September 2016 10:43 AM

The Reserve Bank has been in the spotlight following attacks on it by ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte and its authority to licence banks was questioned by Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane. Is the independence of the Central Bank under threat? What is the role and mandate of the Bank in regulating the banking sector? Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor and Registrar at the South African Reserve Bank explains.