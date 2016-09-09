The Best of John Robbie

FAS in South Africa


Today is Foetal Alcohol Syndrome day and although South Africa has the highest foetal alcohol syndrome rate in the world, government’s efforts to address the problem have been inadequate. And the alcohol industry has evaded responsibility for tackling the root causes of the disease. Zain Dangor, Special Advisor to the Minister of Social Development, speaks to John about just what government is doing to solve the problem.  

City of Joburg on Jozi@Work contractual issues

6 January 2017 11:04 AM
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre

6 January 2017 11:02 AM
Matric maths results are mediocre

5 January 2017 9:29 AM
Group copying allegations ahead of 2017 matric results

4 January 2017 9:58 AM
ANC not chuffed with Msimanga's visit to Taipei

3 January 2017 8:13 AM
The A list

30 December 2016 10:19 AM
Reflections on sterling IEB matric results

30 December 2016 10:07 AM
Prank calls to Gauteng 10111

30 December 2016 8:21 AM
The state of SA’s water levels

29 December 2016 10:29 AM
Bottle2Build tackles SA's shortage of classrooms

29 December 2016 9:11 AM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

Events
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
Appreciate art while enjoying nature as CapeTalk broadcasts live from the Norval Foundation once a month.
EWN Headlines
Western Cape dam levels stand at 60%
Dams feeding the City of Cape Town have decreased to 70%.

Family says there are discrepancies surrounding info on how Yadhana Jadoo died
Yadhana Jadoo died in Cairo earlier this year while she was on a fellowship programme as a guest of the Egyptian government and the African Journalists Union.

HHP’s ex-partner, mother of their son dies
Family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana has confirmed Lerato Khanye passed away on Monday morning at a Johannesburg hospital.
