FAS in South Africa

9 September 2016 9:48 AM

Today is Foetal Alcohol Syndrome day and although South Africa has the highest foetal alcohol syndrome rate in the world, government’s efforts to address the problem have been inadequate. And the alcohol industry has evaded responsibility for tackling the root causes of the disease. Zain Dangor, Special Advisor to the Minister of Social Development, speaks to John about just what government is doing to solve the problem.