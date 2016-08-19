Plans to auction spectrum to halt?

19 August 2016 10:17 AM

Minister of Telecommunications and Postal Services, Siyabonga Cwele, has taken ICASA to court to interdict and set aside Icasa’s planned spectrum auction, and now Telkom has threatened launching legal action against Icasa. Business Day Deputy Editor Carol Paton wrote that the release of the radio frequency for broadband, which is key to economic growth, has been captured by those who stand to benefit. She explains further.