BBBEE Fronting

17 August 2016 10:15 AM

Business Day reported yesterday that the newly established Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (Broad-Based BEE) Commission meant to eradicate the scourge of fronting has already received 100 complaints about fronting and other abuses in just four months in operation. BBBEE Commissioner, Zodwa Ntuli, talks about challenges facing the commission and how they will deal with fronting.