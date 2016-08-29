John spoke to SACP Deputy Secretary-General, Jeremy Cronin, who said that the SACP cannot call for President Zuma to step down as that would undermine the alliance. He has said that the party didn’t discuss leaving the tri-partite alliance at their Central Committee meeting over the past couple of days.
Where SACP stands on ANC, Pravin Gordhan and Zuma…
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM