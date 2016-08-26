How will the ANC regain its former glory?

26 August 2016 11:31 AM

Former foreign affairs director-general, Sipho Pityana lashed out the ANC in his speech at Makhenkesi Stofile’s funeral and said he would have pleaded the President to resign. He is on the radio to chat about how we can find ourselves again. Is his speech the turning point for the ANC? Pityana spoke to John about the root of his speech and solutions for ANC to restore to its former glory.