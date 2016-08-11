ANC National Executive Committee Meeting Underway

11 August 2016 10:05 AM

Today is the start of the ANC NEC’s four-day meeting where the local government elections outcome will be high on the agenda. At the same time, Reverend Frank Chikane is holding a “tell-it-all” presser this morning where he reveal a document he used to make representations to the ANC about the state of the party. EWN Senior Reporter Stephen Grootes gives context and talks about what we can expect in the coming four days.