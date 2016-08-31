The Public Protector of South Africa, Advocate Thuli Madonsela spoke to John Robbie about broadly about unconscious racism and hyper-sensitivity on the part of victims who believe that some of the hair regulations and comments are racist. She also spoke about the racist and sexist implications of keeping rules unchanged.
Unconscious racism and the need for structural redress
|
6 January 2017 11:04 AM
|
Post Office responds to outrage over changes at Joburg International Mail Centre
|
6 January 2017 11:02 AM
|
5 January 2017 9:29 AM
|
4 January 2017 9:58 AM
|
3 January 2017 8:13 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:19 AM
|
30 December 2016 10:07 AM
|
30 December 2016 8:21 AM
|
29 December 2016 10:29 AM
|
29 December 2016 9:11 AM