While there are talks of coalitions between opposition parties, analysts are warning that such coalitions could be a disaster given the differing ideologies. Independent Political analyst Professor Somadoda Fikeni spoke to Nikiwe Bikitsha (in for John Robbie) about whether coalitions will work, as well as what they could be.
What of political coalitions?
